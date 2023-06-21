My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

