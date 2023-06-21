My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,933 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 102,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

