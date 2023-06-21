My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,775,000 after buying an additional 3,718,946 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,796,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,458,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after buying an additional 362,253 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,005,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.