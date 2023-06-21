SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 702,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.