Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

