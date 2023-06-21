My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

