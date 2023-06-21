My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.