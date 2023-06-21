My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

Equinix stock opened at $780.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $792.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $730.61 and a 200-day moving average of $708.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

