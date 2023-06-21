My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

PWR opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.48 and a 12-month high of $188.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

