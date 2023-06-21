Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

