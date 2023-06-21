California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

California BanCorp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

