LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

