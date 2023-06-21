LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 17.8 %
Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
