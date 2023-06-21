Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVVTY stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $138.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.07.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

