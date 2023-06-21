Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Grainger Price Performance

GRGTF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. Grainger has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $3.23.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

