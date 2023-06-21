St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STJPF. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.51) to GBX 1,360 ($17.40) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,159 ($14.83) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($17.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.80.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

