Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.91. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

