Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLFDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

HLFDY stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

