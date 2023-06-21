HC Wainwright Lowers DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Neutral

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of DICE stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 162,960 shares valued at $5,893,009. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,422,000.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

