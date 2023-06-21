JMP Securities Increases LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $15.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.84. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

