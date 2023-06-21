Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

CF stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.10.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.285489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

