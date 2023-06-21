Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROIV. Bank of America started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 851,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,539,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.