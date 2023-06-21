Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

