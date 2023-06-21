Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

