OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,160,760 shares in the company, valued at $107,366,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $12,987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,160,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,366,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock worth $122,567,394. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.