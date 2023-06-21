Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Piraeus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Piraeus Financial Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Piraeus Financial has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.
