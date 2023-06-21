DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded by Guggenheim

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 162,960 shares valued at $5,893,009. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,680,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 483,183 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

