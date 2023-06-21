LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of PML stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

