LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

