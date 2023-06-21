RMR Wealth Builders Has $238,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

