LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 213,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

