LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day moving average of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.19 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.