iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.