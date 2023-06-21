Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $232,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IJT opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.