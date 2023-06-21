Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.