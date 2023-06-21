Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $562.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

