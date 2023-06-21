Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $17.59 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 329,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Alliant Energy by 920.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 104.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

