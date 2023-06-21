Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 46,554 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,554 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edison International by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Edison International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.