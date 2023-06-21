Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 53,014 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,014 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Evergy worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

