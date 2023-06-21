Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 41,333 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,333 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.