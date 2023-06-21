Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.