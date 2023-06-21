Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.35% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.3 %

MGY stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.