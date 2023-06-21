Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.63

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $18.18. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 43,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $231.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.32%.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $178,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

