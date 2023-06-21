Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.89. Inseego shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,936,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Inseego Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

