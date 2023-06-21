PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 2,106,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,392,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

