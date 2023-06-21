Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.25. Maiden shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 572,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth $1,338,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

