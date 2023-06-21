American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.39

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.39 and traded as high as $32.48. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 37,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $317.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

