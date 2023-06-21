Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.53

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $34.78. Vericel shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 1,131,700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Vericel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $2,050,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

