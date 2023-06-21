REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.03

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.03 and traded as high as $34.99. REX American Resources shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 540,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Insider Activity

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

