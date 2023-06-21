Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $13.14. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 463,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.