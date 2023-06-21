Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.49

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $12.07. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 10,700 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,593,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

